STEINBERG--Diane. It is with the most profound and boundless grief that I must announce the most untimely passing last Wednesday evening of my most beautiful and darling wife of almost 55 years (and my best friend and lover for over 55 wonderful years) Diane Leslie. She is survived by our loving daughter Alexis and her husband of 25 years Erik (and after so many years truly a son to us) and their grown twins Tyler and Jordan and by our wonderful son Matthew and his beautiful daughters Nicole and Olivia. DeeDee was like a sister to my sister Leslie and my sister-in-law Jackie and a surrogate mother, although an aunt, to their children and grandchildren. Diane was also a wonderful sister to her sisters Linda and Emily and her brother David and his wife Elaine and their children and grandchildren. All share my grief and are, as I, inconsolable. No day will go by when we all aren't thinking loving memories of our precious Diane. She will live as long as we all do. DeeDee my baby as I told you every day of our lives together "I love you a trillion billion quadrillion and always will to my dying breath when we will be together again in Heaven." I just can't say goodbye! The funeral for DeeDee will be on Sunday, March 15 at 2:30pm at "The Riverside," 76th St. at Amsterdam Ave. Michael, yours forever.



