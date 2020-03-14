STEINBERG--Diane. Dearest Diane, I can't seem to find the words to tell you how much I love you and how thankful I am for you and your love and all your many, many kindnesses, all these many years. I've known you since I was 12 and was so thrilled to finally have a sister. You were the most supportive and loving Aunt to Jessica, Kim and Maxx. Your smiling face lit us up. We love you and thank you so very much for being you and for everything. We will miss you every day and you will forever be in our thoughts and hearts. We love you dearly, Leslie, Kim, Matt, Jess, Cory, and Maxx



