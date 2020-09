Or Copy this URL to Share

TURIEL--Diane, a loving wife to Solomon, mother of Stacey, Wendy, and her bonus children Jeffrey, Richard, Risa, and Rachel passed away Saturday, September 19th. She adored her nine grandchildren and her aid, Erona. Diane was a feminist, gerontologist, and as well as a lover of animals, art, books, and life. Donations can be made in her honor to the Black Career Women's Network.





