VIGILANTE--Diane. Visiting Nurse Service of New York, our Board of Directors and staff, send our deepest condolences to Board Member Frank Vigilante, on the passing of his beloved wife, Diane, a committed hospice care supporter and volunteer. Our thoughts are with Frank and his family. Andrew N. Schiff, MD, Chairman of the Board; Marki Flannery, President and Chief Executive Officer





