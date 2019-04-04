Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANE WOO. View Sign

WOO--Diane T., of Manhattan passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 31, 2019 at the age of 87. She was married to Ji Jih Woo, who survives her. She leaves behind her only son, Daniel, daughter-in-law Lilian, and beloved grandchildren Christopher and Ali. Diane led a storied life. Born and raised in Shanghai, she attended the St. Mary high school (full name). She lived under the Japanese occupation and escaped the communist revolution via the last boat from Shanghai. After that, she lived in Hong Kong and then moved to New York City where she raised a family. In addition to raising her family, she was a consultant and advisor to U.S. businesses working in China. She was also very charitable, serving on the boards The Friends of Thirteen, The American Friends of Shanghai Museum, the Open Seas Adoptions Services, Inc. and the Soong Ching Ling Foundation. She was also the Director and Treasurer, Friends of China Heritage Fund, and a member and former Director, National Committee on U.S.-China relations. At the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Avenue, NY, NY there will be a gathering from 3pm to 7pm on April 5 and a service at 11am on April 6. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Thirteen.



