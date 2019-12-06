PILGRIM--Dianne. Hauserman, director emeritus of the Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum died peacefully at her home on December 2, 2019. She leaves behind her sister and four brothers. Dianne was predeceased by her parents John Martin Hauserman and Norma Bloom Hauserman. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 8, 1941. She was the eldest child. Her siblings are John (Margy), Randy (Jean), Sandy (Karen), Rick and Annette (Frank). She also leaves behind 11 nieces and nephews and five great- nieces and nephews. Dianne was formerly married to James Pilgrim, now deceased. We also want to acknowledge her support team, Maria, Gloria and Lily. Dianne grew up mainly in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1963 and earned her Masters of Arts at the Institute of Fine Arts, New York University in 1965. She earned a Doctor of Humane Letters (honorary) from Amherst College 1991 and a Doctor of Humane Letters (honorary) from the Pratt Institute 1994. Her remarkable career started as a Chester Dale fellow, American Wing, 1966-68; research consultant American paintings and sculpture 1969-71, Metropolitan Museum of Art; Finch College Museum Art, Washington, 1971; curator decorative arts, Brooklyn Museum, 1973-88; director of the Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, New York City, 1988-2000. During her tenure as director, she was most proud of accomplishing an expansion of the museum into the neighboring town house, revitalizing the gardens, establishing the National Design Awards and making the museum accessible to disabled visitors. She was a staunch advocate for Universal Design to improve life for all people through design. She was disabled by Multiple Sclerosis since the age of 38 and had gone from a cane to Canadian Crutches to a wheelchair during her life. She never let her disability prevent her from accomplishing great heights like her directorship, business and personal travel or getting around by bus or accessible cab in New York City, the place she loved so much. Dianne co-authored The Machine Age in America: 1918-1941 and The American Renaissance 1876-1917. She was featured in the books A Room of Her Own and Incidental Heroes. She was a ranking member of many organizations: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Decorative Arts Society, Art Deco Society, Victorian Society, Gracie Mansion Committee, and Cooper-Hewitt Museum. The family requests that you direct your donations to one of these worthy causes. There will be a memorial in spring. You may contact us through Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel at: www.dignitymemorial premier.com/ frankecampbell
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 6, 2019