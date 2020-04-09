WOLFF--Dick, passed away on Monday, April 6th in New York City at the age of 86. Dick loved his professional life as a man of the theatre, working as Head Treasurer of many theatres, including the Shubert, and as Chief Operating Officer of Jujamcyn Theaters for 11 years. He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 61 years, Fran; his son, Robert, and his wife, Wendy; his son, Michael; his sister, Barbara, and her husband, Louis; his brother-in-law, Leonard, and his wife, Nancy; and his granddaughter, Rikki. We will miss him more than words can say.



