JECKEL--Dion Mark. October 6, 1948 - November 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Seidman Jeckel and adoring father of Jesse Carpenter Jeckel, died from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Until the end, Dion was jovial and accepting of life and impending death. Dion worked professionally as a construction engineer for the MTA, Project manager for HUD, and Army Corps of Engineers, helping to build a city in Saudi Arabia. Besides his wife and son, he is survived by his sister, Pamela Ardell of Wilmington, NC, a nephew, Sean Larkin of Denver, Colorado, and numerous relatives in his wife's family. Donations may be made to the Alzheirmer's Foundation in his name.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 21, 2019