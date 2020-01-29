DIONNE COLE

Obituary
COLE--Dionne, Age 84, died peacefully on January 26th. The widow of the late Martin S. Cole. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Victoria and Lloyd Goldman, her sons and daughters-in-law, James and Monica Goldsmith and William and Tanya Goldsmith as well as her adoring grandchildren, Regina and Richard Krumholz, Robert and Anna Goldman, Grace Goldsmith, Spencer Goldsmith and Vlad Goldsmith and her two great- grandchildren, Henry and Graham Krumholz. Funeral service will be held at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave., on Thursday, January 30th at 11am.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 29, 2020
