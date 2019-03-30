Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DITA MANSLY. View Sign

MANSLY--Dita Edith, born July 5, 1914 in Vienna, Austria, passed away peacefully in her home on March 28, 2019 in New York City at the amazing age of 104. She was a loving mother to her devoted daughter Claudia Silverman and son-in-law Ken Silverman, as well as her other daughter Susan Freeman. She was a cherished grandmother to Britany Nelson and her husband Toby, as well as to Blake Silverman and his wife Tracy. She was also a loving great-grandmother to Riley, piper and Peyton Nelson and to Cooper and Parker Silverman. Dita was a Holocaust Hero, able to get her own father released from a concentration camp. She was also a role model to woman, as one of the first longtime partners of the Wall Street firm "Hardy and Company", during a time when there were very few women in the business. Dita was a very charming women with a beautiful smile. She loved to travel and enjoyed life and managed to live it to its fullest. She was adored by her family and will be greatly missed.



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 30, 2019

