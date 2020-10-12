1937 - 2020

Dolores A. Ryan, 82, passed away at home in Somers, NY on the morning of October 7, 2020.



Born in Manhattan, Dolores was a 64-year resident of Chappaqua, NY and Ocean Park, Maine where she spent her summers at the beach among family and friends. She was a graduate of Horace Greeley High School and Endicott College. After college Dolores was proud to have worked as a buyer and merchandiser for Lord & Taylor in Manhattan; eventually trading that career to raise her family.

She is predeceased by her parents, Dolores M. and S. James Barbuto of Chappaqua, NY, Her Husband, Donald C. Ryan of Chappaqua, NY and her daughter Cynthia D. Ryan of White Plains, NY. She is survived by her loving daughter Jennifer P. Ryan and husband Renaud Baker of Ridgefield, CT, by her son Donald C. Ryan and partner Annette Einhorn of Fairfield, CT, and by her Daughter-in-law Gail Johnston of White Plains, NY. She is also Survived by her devoted sister and brother-in-law, Paula M. Carlson and David P. Carlson of Ocean Park, ME, Westborough, MA and Naples, FL. Her grandchildren Brielle Baker, Rebecca, Christopher and Alexander Ryan and Miren Johnston all adored their grandmother, and the feeling was mutual. She was also adored by and will be missed by her many nieces and nephew and their extended families.

While raising her family in Chappaqua, Dolores was an active member in, and contributor to the community. During those years her family would often tease that she didn't know how to keep her hand from rising when volunteers were being sought. She served as Chairperson of the Valley Ridge Twigs, multiple terms on the Chappaqua PTA Executive Committee, Chappaqua Neighbors Association, Chappaqua Garden Club, Cub Scout Den Mother, Brownie and Girl Scout Leader. In addition to directly volunteering, Dolores could routinely be found supporting her children's activities. She always lent a hand with her seamstress skills in costuming for The Chappaqua Drama Group, HGHS plays, Walter Schalk Dancing School productions and for the many choral groups that her three children participated in.

She worked for many years in the Library of the Roaring Brook School and was also a partner in The Threadneedle House, a sewing and notions store in the downtown Chappaqua.



Mom, Dee, DeeDee, Grandma. You are eternally woven into our fabric and we will love and miss you forever.



In lieu of flowers, we are creating a memorial spot for Dolores in her happy place. On the beach in Ocean Park, ME. Please visit:



https://www.gofundme.com/f/dee039s-

memorial-beach-bench

