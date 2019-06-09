CALLEY--Dolores "Dee" Hannah, was welcomed into the arms of the universe on May 13, 2019 at 70 years old. The day after Mother's Day. The day after she spoke to all of her children and grandchildren. The perfect day to move on from this world and into the next. She took her last breath with her oldest son, Kevin, whom she had lived with for the last nine months. Her younger children, Mark and Megan, are eternally grateful that mom spent her last days with the company of Kevin, Kelly, and Cameron. There are no words that can express the loss of our mom, but we all also grieve deeply with our grandmother who lost her daughter too soon. Dee, you will be missed greatly by your family and those you chose to make your family.



