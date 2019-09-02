DOLAN--Dolores A. (Munoz), born November 22, 1932, died September 1, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband of forty years, Dr. Bill J. Dolan. She is survived by her three children, Moira, Diane (Sauter) and Robert, and six grandchildren, Rachel, Bel, Neil, Teague, Ian and Kaleb. She was a graduate of Erasmus Hall High School and Hunter College. She was a lifelong learner, and leaves many treasured friends at the Holy Apostle Soup Kitchen, Quest School for Lifetime Learning/CUNY; and in Stuyvesant Town. Dolores retired from the newsroom at the New York Times in 1993, and previously worked at CBS and as a model. She was the cool grandma who improbably went on a sled, a kayak and the raft at the lake. A memorial service will be scheduled in the fall in Manhattan. Donations may be made to https://holyapostlessoupkitc hen.org or the .
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 2, 2019