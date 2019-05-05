GOLDSMITH--Dolores. May 2, 2009. I Am Not There. Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there I do not sleep, I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow, I am the sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn's rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight, I am the soft stars that shine at night, Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there, I did not die.



