1/
DOLORES SALZMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOLORES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALZMAN--Dolores. A vibrant light was extinguished from the world with the passing of Dolores Salzman on Friday, October 9th. A devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherished friend, Dolores lived each moment of her 93 years with style, purpose and passion. Born in 1927 to Rose and William Kline in Brooklyn, New York, she became the young widow of Harold Lachoff and was later remarried to Harold Salzman. Dolores possessed an array of artistic talents, ranging from sculpture, needlepoint and interior design. She loved to travel and was an accomplished duplicate bridge player. The main focus of her life was family and she leaves behind three children, Nanci Kaye, Marion Lachoff and Steven (Ellen) Salzman, two grandchildren Seth Howard and Wendy Doucette, and adored great-grandchildren Jake and Remy. We will miss and remember her every day. Contributions may be sent to St. Jude's hospital and fridaysoupkitchennyc.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved