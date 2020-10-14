SALZMAN--Dolores. A vibrant light was extinguished from the world with the passing of Dolores Salzman on Friday, October 9th. A devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherished friend, Dolores lived each moment of her 93 years with style, purpose and passion. Born in 1927 to Rose and William Kline in Brooklyn, New York, she became the young widow of Harold Lachoff and was later remarried to Harold Salzman. Dolores possessed an array of artistic talents, ranging from sculpture, needlepoint and interior design. She loved to travel and was an accomplished duplicate bridge player. The main focus of her life was family and she leaves behind three children, Nanci Kaye, Marion Lachoff and Steven (Ellen) Salzman, two grandchildren Seth Howard and Wendy Doucette, and adored great-grandchildren Jake and Remy. We will miss and remember her every day. Contributions may be sent to St. Jude's hospital and fridaysoupkitchennyc.org
.