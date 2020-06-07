SHEARMAN-- Dolores Carmen, passed away on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020, at the age of 82; she was surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Bob, her daughters, Nicole and Noelle, her sons-in-law, Nick Fluehr and Ethan Brown, and her six beloved grandchildren, Macklin, Cole, Griffin, Arden, Micaela, and Fisher. Her family meant everything to her. Always there, always faithful, always loving, she taught each of them to be tough but kind. She loved her husband of 61 years above all else, and this indelible foundation is just part of the legacy she leaves behind. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to FOSS. https://www friendsofstationsquare.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 7, 2020.