DOLORES SHEARMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DOLORES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHEARMAN-- Dolores Carmen, passed away on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020, at the age of 82; she was surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Bob, her daughters, Nicole and Noelle, her sons-in-law, Nick Fluehr and Ethan Brown, and her six beloved grandchildren, Macklin, Cole, Griffin, Arden, Micaela, and Fisher. Her family meant everything to her. Always there, always faithful, always loving, she taught each of them to be tough but kind. She loved her husband of 61 years above all else, and this indelible foundation is just part of the legacy she leaves behind. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to FOSS. https://www friendsofstationsquare.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved