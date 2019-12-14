SIMONSON--Dolores "Dee", of New York City, was sadly taken from us on December 11, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Frank and Constance Gentile, Dee was the third of her treasured sisters Ayn and Joan and her cherished younger brother, Nicholas. Dee married her beloved Richard Simonson, "Dick", on October 27, 1968. Together they pursued a lifelong passion for the arts, travel, gardening and gathering their family at their second home on Shelter Island for long weekends and scrabble marathons. Dee started her career in advertising on Madison Avenue, and then changed professions to residential real estate in Greenwich Village where she experienced great success, rising to senior vice-president at both the Corcoran Group and Douglas Elliman where she was deeply respected by her peers and admired for her fabulous style and sense of humor. Dee was predeceased by her husband, Dick, on March 31, 2015 and thereafter by her sister Joan and her brother "Nicky". She is survived by her eldest sibling Ayn, her adoring nieces and nephews, their spouses and children and her cat Petunia. Dee has always been the shining Angel for everyone in the family and will be remembered with enormous love and affection and will be missed dearly by all. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15th from 2-5pm at Cobble Hill Chapel, 171 Court St., Brooklyn, NY. The funeral, on Monday, will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Dee Simonson, to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Office of Development, P.O. Box 27106, NY, NY 10087. Check should be made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering. Dee was grateful for the extraordinary care she received by her team led by Dr. Steven Hurwitz. Arrangements entrusted to John Saraceno.



