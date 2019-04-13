GUASTADISEGNI--Domenic, Age 88, of North Venice, FL and Breezy Point, NY passed away at his home on April 7, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 12, 1930, to Dorothy and Saverio Guastadisegni. Domenic retired as a Vice President of Schering-Plough Pharmaceuticals. Domenic was predeceased by his wife, Marion (nee McIvor) in 2018. He is survived by his three children, Richard (wife Frances) of Manassas, VA, Ann of New York City, and Paul of Portland, OR and four grandchildren: Zachary, Isabella, Ryan, and Brandon. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14th from 1pm to 5pm at Bradley, Brough, and Dangler Funeral Home located at 299 Morris Avenue in Summit, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 15th at 10:00am at St. Rose of Lima Church in Short Hills, NJ. Entombment will follow at the Chapel at Short Hills. For further information or to send the family a condolence, please visit: bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Bradley, Brough & Dangler Funeral Home
299 Morris Ave
Summit, NJ 07901
(908) 273-2323
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 13, 2019