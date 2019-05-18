PURPURA--Dominick P., M.D. The Saul R. Korey Department of Neurology mourns the passing of Einstein's seminal academic leader for more than half a century. We celebrate his luminous personal qualities as a Renaissance intellect, visionary leader and educator. He was a joyous human being who inspired the best in everyone he touched through scientific rigor, creativity and a unique generosity of spirit that lives on through generations of disciples, worldwide. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Penny, and family. Mark F. Mehler, M.D. Alpern Professor & University Chair of Neurology Albert Einstein College of Medicine/ Montefiore Medicine
Published in The New York Times on May 18, 2019