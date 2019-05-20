PURPURA--Dominick P. The Yeshiva University community mourns the loss of Dr. Dominick P. Purpura, a world-renowned neuroscientist and one of the longest- serving deans of any medical school in the United States. He was dean of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University from 1984 until 2006 and vice president for medical affairs at the University. Dr. Purpura's scientific and administrative leadership had a major impact on the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, which he joined in 1967 as chairman of the department of anatomy. In 1969, he was named scientific director of Einstein's Rose F. Kennedy Center for Research in Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities, and he was appointed the Center's director in 1972. In 1974, he founded and was named chairman of the medical school's new department of neuroscience. Under Dr. Purpura's direction, Einstein's Kennedy Center and neuroscience department achieved international renown for pioneering interdisciplinary research in the brain sciences. Yeshiva University Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President Moshael J. Straus, Chairman of the Board of Trustees



