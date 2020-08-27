1929 - 2020

DON JAGODA- SWEEPSTAKES LEGEND







Don Jagoda died at his home in Palm Beach Gardens, FL on August 10, 2020, of congestive heart failure.







Born on the lower east side of Manhattan on February 18, 1929. He was the founder and president of the promotion marketing agency, Don Jagoda Associates ("DJA"). Don attended NYU, working his way through by selling soda and Howdy Doody hats at Madison Square Garden, which he attributed to his fallen arches and his love of the circus. While still serving in the army in 1952, he married his wife, Syd. Upon discharge, Don went to work at the Hudson Pulp and Paper Co in NY as a copywriter. He developed his love of promotion marketing at the SJ Reiner Agency and soon decided, with Syd at his side, to start his own agency in 1962. Don was a well known and respected industry leader and was a founding member and President of the Incentive Marketing Association, President of PMC of NY, board member of the Association of Incentive Marketing, Promotion Marketing Association of America, National Premium Sales Executives, and Incentive Manufacturers Representatives Association.







He was a long time resident of Muttontown, NY, where he served on the board of the Oyster Bay Jewish Center. Fifty-eight years later, DJA is still the premier agency for sweepstakes and incentives, thanks to Don's stellar leadership and guidance over the years. His passion, expertise, and high standards for delivering effective marketing solutions with unparalleled service are still in play today.







He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Syd Jagoda, the lights of his life, beloved daughters Jeryl Jagoda, Gwynn Berney (Larry Berney), and Karyn Baumgartner; seven grandchildren, Arielle Berney Chira (Andrew Chira), Greg Berney, Jeremy Berney, Josh Brivic, Jackson Brivic, Jonah Baumgartner and Annie Baumgartner; and two great-grandchildren, Juno, and Kai Chira. His greatest regret was that he didn't live long enough to vote Trump out in the November 2020 presidential election.

