MELNICK--Dr. Don J., the Thomas Hunt Morgan Professor of Conservation Biology at Columbia University, was an extraordinary man whose passing is a great loss to his family, friends, colleagues and students. A groundbreaking scientist, educator and leader in conservation biology and evolutionary genetics, Don was also a deeply loved and loving husband and father, delighted grandfather, devoted sibling, friend and teacher. His deep humanity and love of the natural world touched all who had the good fortune to know him. He loved nothing more than time with family, a long trek in a deep forest and to walk with his dog on the beach in Cape Cod. Don is survived by his wife, Mary C. Pearl, his son Seth Melnick, his daughter Meredith Melnick, son-in-law James Breitinger and grandson Ezra Breitinger; his brothers Michael, Ralph, and William Melnick, sister Barbara Melnick White and their spouses along with many nieces and nephews. His family will receive visitors on April 21-23, 2019 from 2pm to 7pm at their home. A memorial service will be held on May 8, 2019 at 2:30pm at the Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York City. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Macaulay Honors College, CUNY and to Shine Global.



