MELNICK--Don J., Died April 18, 2019. Shine Global mourns the loss of our longtime Board member and former Chair, Don Melnick. His service to humanity was reflected in many ways, including his leadership and commitment to using the power of film to tell the stories of children and families facing life's greatest challenges. His unique vision will be deeply missed. Anne Prost, Board Chair; Albie Hecht and Susan MacLaury, Founders
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DON MELNICK.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 20, 2019