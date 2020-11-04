BABBITT--Donald. February 24, 1936 - October 10, 2020. Donald passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 from complications of dementia. He was at home in Pasadena, CA surrounded by his family. Donald is survived by his wife of 35 years, Berit Babbitt, sons Donald Jr. (Petra), David (Tonya), stepsons Dmitri Lunetta (Kim), Damian Lunetta (Nicole), sister Kathy McFarland and five grandchildren. After receiving his PhD in Mathematics at the University of Michigan in 1962, Donald spent 25 years as a professor of mathematics at UCLA, with a special interest in Mathematical Physics and Differential Equations in the Complex Domain. He co-authored several books on these subjects as well as translating numerous publications from English to French. Upon retiring from UCLA, Donald and Berit moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he was Executive Editor of Mathematical Reviews for The American Mathematics Society from 1992 to 1994. They later moved to Providence, RI, where he continued his work with AMS until returning to California in 2003. Donald and Berit traveled extensively in this country and abroad, including a six-month sabbatical in Paris, France. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and colleagues.





