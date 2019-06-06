BEHAN--Donald F. June 3, 2019 (age 78). Don, a loving husband and father, died peacefully on June 3, 2019. He was a brilliant mathematician and the first actuary to be hired at Deloitte in 1977. Don retired from Deloitte in 1997 as chief actuary and partner in charge of the Deloitte Insurance Actuarial practice. Upon retirement, he became the Director of the Actuarial Science program at Georgia State University. Don was always reading, learning, exploring, perfecting new hobbies, and mastering any field that interested him. Survived by his wife of 31 years, Peggy, four of five children and six grandchildren. He was loved and respected by everyone who knew him, and will be deeply missed.



