DONALD BOWDEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD BOWDEN.
Obituary
Send Flowers

BOWDEN--Donald, of Riverdale, passed away on Saturday, September 7 in New Rochelle, NY. Devoted husband of Debbie (deceased), dear brother of Gloria Marshall, beloved father of Brett, Bryan and Bradd, respected father-in-law of Cara and Eileen, cherished grandfather of Miles, Kelly, Max, Samantha, Jessica, and Jordyn. In lieu of flowers and food, contributions in his name can be made to the Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center of White Plains, NY: 914-696-0738, hhrecny.org or Temple Beth Shalom in Mahopac: 845-628-6133, tbsmahopac.org
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.