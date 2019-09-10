BOWDEN--Donald, of Riverdale, passed away on Saturday, September 7 in New Rochelle, NY. Devoted husband of Debbie (deceased), dear brother of Gloria Marshall, beloved father of Brett, Bryan and Bradd, respected father-in-law of Cara and Eileen, cherished grandfather of Miles, Kelly, Max, Samantha, Jessica, and Jordyn. In lieu of flowers and food, contributions in his name can be made to the Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center of White Plains, NY: 914-696-0738, hhrecny.org or Temple Beth Shalom in Mahopac: 845-628-6133, tbsmahopac.org
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 10, 2019