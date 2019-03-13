BROWN--Donald Arthur. Donald Arthur Brown, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Washington, DC, born on February 1, 1929, passed away peacefully at his home in Florida on March 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, The Honorable Ann W. Brown, his two daughters: Cathy K. Brown and Laura S. Rodgers; four grandchildren: Lilith S. Smullen (Andre J. Smullen), Abigail R. Mallick (Rezwan Mallick), Thomas L. Houseman, and Richard Rodgers; and, two great-grandchildren: Jonah H. Smullen and Alma R. Smullen. A celebration of his life will be held in Washington, DC in September 2019.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 13, 2019