BUCHALTER--Donald Jay "Judge". May 3, 1937 - August 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Judy, father of Allyson and Toni, father-in-law of Alan and Frank, and adoring grandfather of Spencer, Jessi, Casey and Ethan. Loved by all those who knew and respected him as a friend, judge, and lawyer. Forever in our hearts.





