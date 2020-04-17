CECIL--Donald. 1927 - 2020. The Board of Trustees and the leadership of the Center for Educational Innovation extends its heartfelt sympathy to the loving family of Donald Cecil. He was not only a founding Board member and Officer of the Board, but a true gentleman, a longtime friend and generous supporter of the CEI, whose significant and long lasting impact will not be forgotten. Judith Roth Berkowitz, Chairperson, Board of Trustees; Seymour Fliegel, President; Michael Kohlhagen, Chief Executive Officer, The Center for Educational Innovation
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 17, 2020