DIAMOND--Donald R. Legendary land developer, but mostly father, grandfather, brother, deep-sea fisherman, cowboy, philanthropist, Donald R. Diamond, passed away on March 25, at the age of 91 in Tucson, AZ. Born in New York and part-time resident of Sag Harbor and Montauk, Donald moved to Tucson after a successful career as a commodities trader on Wall Street. Predeceased by daughter Deanne and wife Joan, he was loved by daughters Jennifer and Helaine, grandchildren Nathan, Carly and Gabby and sister Joyce. He leaves behind his legacy in Tucson, the city he loved, and a few boats.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019