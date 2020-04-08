FELDSTEIN--Donald, PhD With great sadness and profound sorrow, we mourn the passing of Donald Feldstein, who died on April 4, 2020, of heart failure and COVID-19. Beloved husband to Shirley Feldstein for 65 years. Brother to Lorell Blass. Cherished father and father-in-law to Michael and Sharon Feldstein, Eric and Miriam Feldstein, Miriam and Joel Suldan, and Ruth Feldstein. Grandfather to twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School and City College, and received his Master's and PhD from the Columbia University School of Social Work. Co-author of Understanding Social Welfare, and served as the Chairperson of the Department of Social Work at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Devoted most of his professional life to Jewish communal service through executive leadership roles in Jewish community centers, the Jewish Federation, and the American Jewish Committee, where he served as its Executive Director. A staunch activist, he proudly marched in Selma and in Washington, D.C., for civil rights, and traveled to the Soviet Union to support Russian Jewish refuseniks. A respected leader in every synagogue where his family lived, including Boston, St. Louis, West Hempstead, and Teaneck. He could clear a Jeopardy board as well as anyone playing on stage, could zip through the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle in record speed, and was loyal to his beloved Mets to the end. Loved to sing, but couldn't carry a tune. A lifelong learner and Torah student until his very last days in Riverdale. A teacher and role model for his entire family. The world is a better place because of the life he led.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 8, 2020