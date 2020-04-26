Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD FRANCHILLI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRANCHILLI--Donald. Donald Franchilli was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 16, 1945 and grew up in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn with his parents, Yolanda and Constantine, and sister, Valerie. He attended Brooklyn Academy, and received his B.A. in Business Administration from LIU. Donald served in the Navy after graduating college and later began his lifelong career in the insurance industry. Donald met and married his wife Linda Dambassis in 1983 and later founded United Brokerage Services. Donald and Linda had two children, Alexanderin 1986, and Nicholas in 1992. After 35 years, he sold United Brokerage Services in 2019 to World Insurance Associates where he finished his career. Donald had a passion for sailing, skiing, and driving cars. Donald affected the lives of so many people and his love of life filled his family and friends with joy and purpose. His unique ability to bring people from all over the world together led to memories that will live on forever in the hearts of everyone who was fortunate to know him. Donald is survivedby his wife and two children. If you are so moved, his family has designated HealthWell's COVID-19 fund for memorial contributions in Donald's name.



