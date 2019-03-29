GERARD--Donald Louis MD, 96, died March 26. Psychiatrist, psychoanalyst, professor, author, poet, cellist. Predeceased by first wife Ulla Bondy, survived by wife Sue Ferguson Gussow. Children: Kathleen Whitney (Chris Teuber), Charles Gerard (Judith Weinstock), Philip Gerard (Sherry Frazer), Amy Bradley, Emily McKeen (Gabriel). Grandchildren: Adriel and Eva Gerard, Isaac Gerard, Jonas and Rebecca McKeen, and three great-grandchildren. Donations to East End Hospice.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2019