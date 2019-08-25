GILBERT--Donald Martin, Age 65, of Manhattan, died August 22, 2019 after an incomprehensibly short battle with leukemia. Cherished husband for 35 years of Kate Landowne, devoted and adored father of Louis, Max, and Grace, loving brother of Andrea Bromley and her husband Gary, and brother-in-law and uncle to many beloved in-laws, nieces, and nephews. After college and graduate school, Don built a successful career in financial services, founding Suffolk Capital Management in 1991. Don was a profoundly nurturing family man who cared deeply about his loved ones. He was an inspirational combination of an ethical, caring, serious, and responsible person. He simultaneously managed to entertain us with his unique perspective on life, expressed with a comedic and sometimes provocative cynicism, often making us laugh while impressing upon us a valuable point of view. We are heartbroken. We all needed more time with Don, and he deserved more time with us. He will be loved and missed for the rest of our lives. Kate, Louis, Max, and Grace



