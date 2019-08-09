Guest Book View Sign Service Information Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc 3646 Bell Blvd Bayside , NY 11361 (718)-428-2210 Reposing 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc 3646 Bell Blvd Bayside , NY 11361 View Map Reposing 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc 3646 Bell Blvd Bayside , NY 11361 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Anastasia RC Church Send Flowers Obituary

GREENE--Donald J. Donald J. Greene, CBE, the former chairman of LeBoeuf, Lamb, Greene and MacRae, passed away August 7, 2019. He was 85 years old. Mr. Greene practiced law at Mendes and Mount from 1960-64, and then at LeBoeuf, Lamb, Leiby & MacRae from 1964 until his retirement in 2001. He served as the senior partner and Chairman of the firm for many years. In 1993 the firm was renamed to LeBoeuf, Lamb, Greene & MacRae, in his honor. While practicing law, Mr. Greene concentrated in serving insurers throughout the world. He was named Chief General Counsel to Lloyds of London, starting at age 36, through his retirement. This was a service he enjoyed immensely. In 1998, he was invested as Honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II for his decades-long service to Lloyds of London, the British insurance industry, and the community of international insurance and law. Additionally, he formed a reputation as a thoughtful mentor to young attorneys who were learning how to navigate the world of insurance law. Mr. Greene became a director of AXA Financial Services, Equitable Life Insurance, Aegis Services, Inc., Axis Reinsurance, and Lloyds Syndicate #235. Donald J. Greene was born in New York, NY in 1933. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anne Greene, his brother, Gary, and his wife of 52 years, Mary Elizabeth Ryan Greene. He is survived by his and Mary's five children and fifteen grandchildren and his second wife, Geraldine O'Connor Greene, whom he married in 2016. Mr. Greene grew up in Manhattan, attending St. Ann's Academy Grammar School and High School. He was a long term benefactor of St. Ann's successor: Archbishop Molloy High School. He graduated from Fordham University in 1955, attended the Nike Program as a US Army Officer from 1955-57, and graduated from Columbia University Law School in 1960. He married Mary Elizabeth Ryan of Clearfield, Pennsylvania in 1959. They had five children together, and when the children had grown, Mary joined her husband on many trips, and together they became world travelers until Mary's unexpected death in 2011. Donald's great loves in life were traveling, mentoring young attorneys, and, most importantly, spending time with family at his homes in Vero Beach, Florida and Westhampton Beach, New York. His 15 grandchildren were the pride of his life. He was a generous host to not just family, but also friends and all those who came to know him. He was greatly loved and will be missed. Reposing at Martin A. Gleason Funeral Home, 36-46 Bell Blvd., Bayside Saturday and Sunday 3-7pm. Mass of Christian Burial Monday St. Anastasia RC Church Monday 10am. Published in The New York Times on Aug. 9, 2019

