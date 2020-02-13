|
1932 - 2020
Donald Guy Houk
September 27, 1932 ~ January 18, 2020
Donald Guy Houk was born in Redmond, Oregon,
Deschutes County, Sept. 27, 1932, and passed away
on Jan. 18, 2020. He was one of five children born to
Bessie Elnorna Compton Houk, who was the daughter
of Central Oregon's first sawmill
operator, William Compton, and
Nellie (Kinder) Crain Compton.
Donald's maternal grandparents
were early Oregon pioneers who
later operated one of the first
sawmills in Central Oregon.
Donald Houk's father, Jacob
Guy Houk of Lamonta, Oregon,
married Donald's mother Bessie
Elnora Compton Houk in 1917,
which united another longtime
Oregon pioneer family whose arrival in Oregon
Territory preceded Oregon's statehood in 1859.
Don had a passion for genealogy with over
five decades of devoted research, which included
thousands of hours adding continued branches to
his lines. His work has been beneficial to family,
friends and hundreds of historians. Mr. Houk's greatgreat-
great-grandfather, Richard Miller of Silverton,
Oregon, signed the Oregon Territory's Provisional
Constitution.
Donald was known for his love for his family and
friends, that infectious smile, generosity, his kind
and compassionate spirit, and kindness to everyone
he encountered, as he never met a stranger.
Donald moved to Tokyo in 1977 while transferring
from Union Pacific Railroad to K Line America,
where he was still employed. Donald was a lifetime
member of Sons and Daughters of Oregon Pioneers,
Kiwanis Club, The Foreign Correspondents' Club
of Japan (FCCJ), American Legion, Fraternal Order
of Eagles, avid involvement with Bowman Museum
and numerous genealogy clubs. In his earlier years,
he and his mother, Bessie, hosted several foreign
exchange students from Germany and Mexico.
He is survived by his adopted family in
Tokyo, Sachiko Sano; grandson, Yuki Sano;
granddaughter, Saori and her husband, Satoshi;
and great-granddaughter, Sayuka, "His Little
Princess"; several nieces and nephews, Gary Houk
of Huntsville, Alabama; Belinda Houk Raymond
of Huntsville, Alabama; Tom Partin of Portland,
Oregon; Joyce Partin Houston of New Plymouth,
Idaho; Karen Farquhar Gowdy of Redmond, Oregon;
Linda Farquhar Minckler of Missoula, Montana;
Mike Farquhar of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and a host
of great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob
Guy and Bessie Elnora Compton Houk; adopted son,
Ikko Sano; an infant bother, William Darrell Houk;
sister, Irene May Houk Partin; brother, Leonard
Brambal Houk; and sister, Patsy Lee Houk Farquhar.
Services were held as follows: a wake for Donald
Houk was held on Friday, Jan. 24, in Tokyo, Japan.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, Jan. 25, in
Tokyo, Japan; interred at Hitachi Heiwa Koen Bochi
(Hitachi Peace Memorial Cemetery).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial
contributions be sent to: Bowman Museum, 246
N Main St., Prineville, Oregon 97754.
Published on NYTimes.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
