Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1932 - 2020



Donald Guy Houk

September 27, 1932 ~ January 18, 2020

Donald Guy Houk was born in Redmond, Oregon,

Deschutes County, Sept. 27, 1932, and passed away

on Jan. 18, 2020. He was one of five children born to

Bessie Elnorna Compton Houk, who was the daughter

of Central Oregon's first sawmill

operator, William Compton, and

Nellie (Kinder) Crain Compton.

Donald's maternal grandparents

were early Oregon pioneers who

later operated one of the first

sawmills in Central Oregon.

Donald Houk's father, Jacob

Guy Houk of Lamonta, Oregon,

married Donald's mother Bessie

Elnora Compton Houk in 1917,

which united another longtime

Oregon pioneer family whose arrival in Oregon

Territory preceded Oregon's statehood in 1859.

Don had a passion for genealogy with over

five decades of devoted research, which included

thousands of hours adding continued branches to

his lines. His work has been beneficial to family,

friends and hundreds of historians. Mr. Houk's greatgreat-

great-grandfather, Richard Miller of Silverton,

Oregon, signed the Oregon Territory's Provisional

Constitution.

Donald was known for his love for his family and

friends, that infectious smile, generosity, his kind

and compassionate spirit, and kindness to everyone

he encountered, as he never met a stranger.

Donald moved to Tokyo in 1977 while transferring

from Union Pacific Railroad to K Line America,

where he was still employed. Donald was a lifetime

member of Sons and Daughters of Oregon Pioneers,

Kiwanis Club, The Foreign Correspondents' Club

of Japan (FCCJ), American Legion, Fraternal Order

of Eagles, avid involvement with Bowman Museum

and numerous genealogy clubs. In his earlier years,

he and his mother, Bessie, hosted several foreign

exchange students from Germany and Mexico.

He is survived by his adopted family in

Tokyo, Sachiko Sano; grandson, Yuki Sano;

granddaughter, Saori and her husband, Satoshi;

and great-granddaughter, Sayuka, "His Little

Princess"; several nieces and nephews, Gary Houk

of Huntsville, Alabama; Belinda Houk Raymond

of Huntsville, Alabama; Tom Partin of Portland,

Oregon; Joyce Partin Houston of New Plymouth,

Idaho; Karen Farquhar Gowdy of Redmond, Oregon;

Linda Farquhar Minckler of Missoula, Montana;

Mike Farquhar of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and a host

of great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob

Guy and Bessie Elnora Compton Houk; adopted son,

Ikko Sano; an infant bother, William Darrell Houk;

sister, Irene May Houk Partin; brother, Leonard

Brambal Houk; and sister, Patsy Lee Houk Farquhar.

Services were held as follows: a wake for Donald

Houk was held on Friday, Jan. 24, in Tokyo, Japan.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, Jan. 25, in

Tokyo, Japan; interred at Hitachi Heiwa Koen Bochi

(Hitachi Peace Memorial Cemetery).

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial

contributions be sent to: Bowman Museum, 246

N Main St., Prineville, Oregon 97754. Donald Guy HoukSeptember 27, 1932 ~ January 18, 2020Donald Guy Houk was born in Redmond, Oregon,Deschutes County, Sept. 27, 1932, and passed awayon Jan. 18, 2020. He was one of five children born toBessie Elnorna Compton Houk, who was the daughterof Central Oregon's first sawmilloperator, William Compton, andNellie (Kinder) Crain Compton.Donald's maternal grandparentswere early Oregon pioneers wholater operated one of the firstsawmills in Central Oregon.Donald Houk's father, JacobGuy Houk of Lamonta, Oregon,married Donald's mother BessieElnora Compton Houk in 1917,which united another longtimeOregon pioneer family whose arrival in OregonTerritory preceded Oregon's statehood in 1859.Don had a passion for genealogy with overfive decades of devoted research, which includedthousands of hours adding continued branches tohis lines. His work has been beneficial to family,friends and hundreds of historians. Mr. Houk's greatgreat-great-grandfather, Richard Miller of Silverton,Oregon, signed the Oregon Territory's ProvisionalConstitution.Donald was known for his love for his family andfriends, that infectious smile, generosity, his kindand compassionate spirit, and kindness to everyonehe encountered, as he never met a stranger.Donald moved to Tokyo in 1977 while transferringfrom Union Pacific Railroad to K Line America,where he was still employed. Donald was a lifetimemember of Sons and Daughters of Oregon Pioneers,Kiwanis Club, The Foreign Correspondents' Clubof Japan (FCCJ), American Legion, Fraternal Orderof Eagles, avid involvement with Bowman Museumand numerous genealogy clubs. In his earlier years,he and his mother, Bessie, hosted several foreignexchange students from Germany and Mexico.He is survived by his adopted family inTokyo, Sachiko Sano; grandson, Yuki Sano;granddaughter, Saori and her husband, Satoshi;and great-granddaughter, Sayuka, "His LittlePrincess"; several nieces and nephews, Gary Houkof Huntsville, Alabama; Belinda Houk Raymondof Huntsville, Alabama; Tom Partin of Portland,Oregon; Joyce Partin Houston of New Plymouth,Idaho; Karen Farquhar Gowdy of Redmond, Oregon;Linda Farquhar Minckler of Missoula, Montana;Mike Farquhar of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and a hostof great-nieces and great-nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, JacobGuy and Bessie Elnora Compton Houk; adopted son,Ikko Sano; an infant bother, William Darrell Houk;sister, Irene May Houk Partin; brother, LeonardBrambal Houk; and sister, Patsy Lee Houk Farquhar.Services were held as follows: a wake for DonaldHouk was held on Friday, Jan. 24, in Tokyo, Japan.Funeral Services were held on Saturday, Jan. 25, inTokyo, Japan; interred at Hitachi Heiwa Koen Bochi(Hitachi Peace Memorial Cemetery).In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorialcontributions be sent to: Bowman Museum, 246N Main St., Prineville, Oregon 97754. Published on NYTimes.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close