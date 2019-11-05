Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Harley Dunn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1929 - 2019

Don Dunn passed away on October 19, 2019 after an ongoing battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). He was born on November 24, 1929 in Detroit, MI and raised in St. Louis, MO.

Don studied at the School of Journalism at University of Missouri in Columbia (Mizzou). In the summer of 1948 between school years, Don hitchhiked his way from St. Louis to New York City. There he worked making change at a Horn & Hardart Automat during the day and enjoyed Broadway Musicals in the evenings, one of his many passions. As a young man, Don wrote lyrics with his musical theater buddies in St. Louis. He co-wrote the original musicals "It Happened in Hannibal" and "This is It".

Don returned to St. Louis, graduated from Mizzou in 1951. Don is not shy about his achievements; at the drop of a hat he would boast that he had won the same prize at Mizzou that Tennessee Williams had won some years previously. Don won the annual playwriting contest and in 1951 and Tennessee Williams had won the prize in 1946.

After working several years as a copy editor in St. Louis, in 1959 Don moved to the Big Apple. There he became the editor of "Television Age" magazine. He later joined "Business Week" magazine where he was an editor for 25 years, first covering the media business, especially Broadway and television, and then writing the weekly Personal Business column. Among his journalistic breakthroughs was an exclusive in-depth interview with William S. Paley, the head of CBS. Don interviewed Paley at the end of Paley's career during Paley's "cranky" years.

Don authored two books: "The Making of No, No Nanette" and "Ponzi, the Boston Swindler" and also ghost-wrote several other books. "Ponzi" is slated to be filmed. Don penned the lyrics for "The Sound of Drums" recorded by Delores Hall on RCA records in the early 70s.

After retiring, he spent 3 years in Zimbabwe, where his wife Kerstin Trone worked for the United Nations. There, Don found a good outlet for his lifelong passion: magic, performing at numerous children's parties.

Don and Kerstin returned to New York City after their stint in Africa and once again lived the big city life in their apartment in Manhattan. Often they would get away from it all in their second home upstate in Accord, NY. Eventually they tired of leaf raking and snow shoveling and moved to Naples, FL in 2009 where Don continued to pursue his interest in magic by volunteering his time at a local magic shop.

Don was known for his kindness, dry wit and wonderful sense of humor. He was a devoted husband and proud father, and was loved by many friends, near and far.

Don is survived by his wife Kerstin, his children Christopher (Pamela), Paul, Elena (Joseph), and Carrie (Louis) and his 5 grandchildren. His children are from his first marriage to Floracita Weller which ended in divorce.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NY Public Library via link http://donate.nypl.org/DonHDunn

