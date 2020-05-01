1937 - 2020

Donald Howard Scharfe thrived on the Upper West Side, his home for some 45 years. He died on April 30, 2020 at age 80, still in Manhattan. He lived his life as he loved, chose and jogged it, until the last 12 months took over. He was a man of relationships, and books, clippings, discussions and research.



Don graduated from Shadyside Academy in Pittsburgh PA; from Harvard University Magna Cum Laude; served in the Peace Corps in Zaria, Nigeria; and earned Master's Degree: from the University of California at Berkeley, and at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He taught at Columbia University while beginning a dissertation, but soon veered into his own interests, all with a manual typewriter. He also has consulted with various corporations in setting up continuing education seminars. Most important, he helped those around him.



Don was born in Orange, New Jersey, on September 5, 1937, the son of Howard Carman Scharfe, DD, a graduate of Queens University and Union Theological Seminary and originally from Ottawa, Canada; and Marjorie (Hilliard-Brien) McConaghy, The Bronx. He is survived by his nephew, Daniel McClure Widing, his sister, Carol Scharfe Widing, and her husband, C. Jon Widing, of Avon, CT; and many cousins. Burial arrangements are private.

