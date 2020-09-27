DONALD KANTER

Or Copy this URL to Share

KANTER--Donald M., MD, March 25, 1925 - September 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Fanchon. Father of Susan, Joan Brown (Steven), Stephanie Weisberg (William). Grandfather of Melissa Klupchak (Max) David Brown. Great-grandfather of Carly and Cameron Klupchak. Founder of Stamford Medical Group, Teaching Fellow Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, War Veteran, Lover of History, Classical Music and the Arts, Outdoorsman, Golfer, Sculptor and Perennial Student. He was loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.





