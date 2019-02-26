KEENE--Donald. Japan Society mourns the passing of Professor Donald Keene, an educator, translator, and preeminent scholar of Japanese literature. Keene was a longtime supporter of Japan Society, having served on the Board of Directors and as an advisor over the years. His dedication to Japan's rich literary tradition exposed generations of English speakers to the country's most important texts. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Motoatsu Sakurai, President
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 26, 2019