KLEIN--Donald. The board of directors, faculty, staff and Scientific Research Council of the Child Mind Institute mourn the loss of our colleague and great friend Donald Klein, MD, DSc. Don was a brilliant scientist, an innovative researcher, a gifted diagnostician and a generous mentor to several generations of researchers. His pioneering work helped to provide the foundations for modern psychopharmacology and define clinical practice. He was a valued supervisor for many of our research faculty and trainees, as well as a founding member of our Scientific Research Council. We send our condolences to his wife, Dr. Rachel Klein, and his daughters and grandchildren. Harold S. Koplewicz, MD, President & Medical Director; Brooke Garber Neidich, Ram Sundaram, Co-Chairs, Board of Directors Child Mind Institute
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 11, 2019