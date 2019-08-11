KLEIN--Donald F. We mourn the passing of Donald F. Klein at the age of 91. Dr. Klein was one of the pioneers of modern day psychiatry and especially psychopharmacology. He mentored numerous highly successful researchers, teachers and clinicians. His influence was profound and global. After graduating from Colby College and SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and completing his psychiatric training, he began his academic career at The Zucker Hillside Hospital, where he served as Director of Research for many years. During that time he published, with John Davis, one of the most important textbooks in psychopharmacology and numerous seminal papers. He was a unique individual who always had the courage to challenge accepted dogma and to be critical of unsound science. We offer our condolences to his wife Rachel Gittelman Klein and his daughters Beth, Erica, Hilary and Gerry. John Kane, The Zucker Hillside Hospital, Northwell Health



