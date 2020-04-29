Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald L Scardino. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1932 - 2020

Donald L. Scardino, a retired funeral director, died peacefully on April 28, 2020 in Port Washington, New York. He is survived by his children Gina DeBold (James), Donald Scardino (Eileen) and six grandchildren, Elizabeth DeBold Fusco (Joseph), Jack Scardino, Steven DeBold, Joseph Scardino, Alannah Scardino and Katherine Scardino. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Jeanne Z. Scardino.



Donald was born on April 3, 1932 in Brooklyn, the youngest of three sons. His early years honed his sharp wit and excellent humor, traits that would endear him to anyone who had the privilege of meeting him for life.



Donald served in the Korean War, based in Europe as part of a special unit that worked to recover and return KIA World War II soldiers to their loved ones. Without his realization, this sparked a passion for providing solace and closure to families in the wake of loss. When he returned to the States, he began a career in the funeral business, offering compassionate service to countless families for a half century.



Donald worked hard but sought to enjoy life and instilled those dual values in his children and grandchildren. He was generous with his money and time. He loved a cold martini and a hot hand of cards. Looking back, he would take pride in the inarguable fact that he had, in his words, a "good run". There are few words to describe how greatly he will be missed. A memorial service will be held later this year.

