MAIOCCO--Donald T. Headmaster Emeritus of Saint David's School dies at 79. The Headmaster, Trustees, Faculty, Staff, Boys, Alumni, and Parents of Saint David's School, New York City, mourn the passing of a dear friend, Donald T. Maiocco, Headmaster from 1992 to 2004. Dr. Maiocco was a highly regarded educator and influential person in the life of our school. He came to Saint David's in 1992 after serving as Superintendent of Schools in Nantucket. His twelve years at Saint David's were marked by a continuing vigorous expansion of the school's physical plant and by a purposeful reshaping of the school's faculty, curriculum, and traditions. A proponent of the classical ideal of balance, Dr. Maiocco gradually infused the curriculum with his beliefs. Saint David's respect for the value of the aesthetic in all aspects of life can be traced most directly to Dr. Maiocco. The manifestation of that respect and the capstone of the Saint David's experience, the eighth grade study tour of Italy, also originated with Dr. Maiocco. He was truly committed to the teaching of moral and ethical values in the Catholic tradition. Don was originally from New Jersey and spent many years working in the New Jersey public school system. He received a B.A. and M.A. from New Jersey State Teachers College and both a Master's and Doctorate in Education from Columbia University's Teachers College in New York. Don served on the Guild of Independent Schools of New York City and was a Trustee of Marymount School of New York. Our thoughts and prayers are with Don's son, Joshua, and grandchildren, Jackson and Layla. Don's wife, Joan, predeceased him. A memorial mass in celebration of Dr. Maiocco's life will be held in the spring.



