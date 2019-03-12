MAIOCCO--Donald. It is with great sadness we mourn the loss of our dear friend and Trustee, Donald Maiocco, on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Don will always be remembered for his commitment and contributions as an outstanding educator and scholar. His intelligence, wisdom and spirit were true gifts to our community. His love of Marymount School and his pride in its accomplishments touched us all. We extend our sincere condolences to his family. Marymount School of New York Kelly C. Coffey, Chair Concepcion R. Alvar, Headmistress
