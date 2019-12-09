MARRON--Donald B. The Trustees and staff of The New York Public Library deeply mourn the passing of one of our most beloved and dedicated members of the Library family, Donald B. Marron. With his loving wife, Catie, our longstanding Chairman and now a Chairman Emeritus, Don was a leading philanthropist in shaping arts, culture, and civic spaces in New York City. Don and Catie's extraordinary leadership and generosity have shaped the Library for the future. We are incredibly grateful for Don's devotion to the Library. We extend our deepest sympathies to Catie, their children and family. Evan R. Chesler, Chairman; Samuel C. Butler, Marshall Rose, Neil L. Rudenstine, Chairmen Emeriti; Anthony W. Marx, President
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 9, 2019