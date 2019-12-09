MARRON--Donald, on December 6, 2019. The New York Times and other obituaries speak to our husband and father's many and wide ranging accomplishments. What we think about is his deep heart for friends and the less fortunate, his decency towards all, and his great love for his family. Like the Irish poem says, "The old life that we lived so fondly together is untouched, and unchanged. Whatever we were to each other, that we are still". His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 10:30am. At St Thomas Episcopal Church, (Fifth Avenue at 53rd Street) New York, New York. Catie, William and Serena Marron, Jennifer Marron and Donald Marron Jr.



