MARRON--Donald B. The NYU community joins the loved ones, friends, and many admirers of Don Marron in grieving his loss. Renowned for gentlemanliness in every setting and his discernment as an art lover, Don's work, philanthropy, and wide-ranging interests touched some of the most prominent institutions in New York - NYU (where he was a Trustee, a Life Trustee, and a parent); the Museum of Modern Art; Memorial Sloan Kettering; the High Line; the NY Public Library; Paine Webber; and Lightyear Capital, to name just a few - and made each of them better. His love of New York in particular and cities in general led him to establish the Marron Institute of Urban Management at NYU, leading to new scholarship on the urban environment. We extend our sympathies and those of the entire NYU community to his family, who are in our hearts at this sad time. William Berkley, Chair, NYU Board of Trustees Andrew Hamilton, President, NYU



