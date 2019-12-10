MARRON--Donald B. Lightyear Capital and Marron Capital are deeply saddened by the passing of our indefatigable and inspirational founder. Don was an extraordinary leader, thinker, and mentor. We are all better for working with and learning from him. Don was instrumental to our professional and personal development; he provided guidance, support, and opportunity in countless ways. Our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. We will miss Don dearly.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 10, 2019