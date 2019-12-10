Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD MARRON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARRON--Donald B. The trustees and staff of The Museum of Modern Art mourn the loss of Lifetime Trustee Don Marron. Don joined MoMA's Board of Trustees in 1975 and was one of the longest serving and most respected members of the Board. He served as President of the Board from 1985 to 1991 and chaired numerous committees, including Drawings and Prints (2011-17), Nominating Committee (1993-2001) and Executive Committee (1978-93). Since joining the Board in 1975, he was also an indispensable member of the Painting and Sculpture, Finance, and Investment committees. He was instrumental in the creation of the Trust for Cultural Resources, a public benefit corporation for the support of cultural institutions, and played an important role in the Museum's expansions of 1984 and 2004. He was an avid and prescient collector whose tastes ran from early modern to contemporary art. He loved visiting galleries and talking about art with the Museum's curators and always felt that both the Museum's collection and his own should be enjoyed by as many people as possible. Over the course of his long tenure at the Museum, he donated more than 500 works of art to the collection, including Brice Marden's The Propitious Garden of Plane Image, Third Version(2000-6), Pablo Picasso's drawing Guitar (1912), and Gerhard Richter's Twenty Drawings from 40 Days (2015). He also facilitated the donation of 50 works from the UBS collection which is the collection he formed as the CEO of Paine Webber from 1980 - 2000 . Don had an uncanny ability to sort through complicated, even contradictory issues, and the Museum was the beneficiary of his wise counsel and strategic thinking on countless occasions. Don was a leading donor to the 2004 capital campaign, and the Donald B. and Catherine C. Marron Atrium is a living testimony to his generosity. His deep commitment to the Museum's educational and scholarly mission is reflected in his support for the Mellon- Marron Research Consortium, a partnership with five graduate art history programs, focused on the training and development of the next generation of scholars and curators. Don was widely recognized for his prodigious intelligence and extensive knowledge of the art world. He was greatly cherished by the staff and trustees for his passion for modern and contemporary art and his longstanding commitment to the Museum and its mission. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Catie, their children Serena and William, and Don's children Jennifer and Donald, Jr. The Board Of Trustees of The Museum Of Modern Art



Published in The New York Times on Dec. 10, 2019

